SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has appointed Riccardo Cavallari as Vice President Operational Excellence. Riccardo joins the Group on 1 August 2022 and will be instrumental in leading the development of our manufacturing and quality strategy, in particular focusing on electrification, implementing our global sourcing function and driving productivity improvements through the Concentric Business Excellence program.
Riccardo holds a degree in Information Technology from University of Venice and is a certified Master Black Belt and Lean Six Sigma Champion.
Martin Kunz, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented, "we are delighted that Riccardo is joining the Group. Riccardo brings extensive experience and a proven track record as an international change leader delivering operational excellence in pump manufacturing and fluid management and will be a key member of the Group Leadership Team".
For additional information please contact Martin Kunz, telephone +44-121-445 6545.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-ab-appoints-riccardo-cavallari-as-vice-president-operational-excellence,c3604105
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Concentric AB
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.