Tourism and Hotel Market in China: Segmentation by type (Outbound tourism and inbound tourism) and product (Chain hotels and independent hotels), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism and Hotel Market in China is segmented into two categories based on the type (Outbound tourism and inbound tourism) and product (Chain hotels and independent hotels). The market share is expected to increase by USD 24.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%
Technavio categorizes the global Tourism and Hotel Market in China as a part of the global consumer discretionary market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Tourism and Hotel Market in China throughout the forecast period.
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the Tourism and Hotel Market in China includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
The Tourism and Hotel Market in China is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Tourism and Hotel Market in China, including some the vendors such as Beijing Zhiyuan International Travel Agency Co. Ltd., Emei Shan Tourism Co. Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Guangdong International Hotel Management Holdings Ltd., Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd., Huazhu Group Ltd., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Expedia Group Inc.- the company offers various travel and advertising services. Various brands under this segment include Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, and others.
- Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd.- the company operates 6 hotels in the mountain, namely Beihai Hotel, Xihai Hotel, Baiyun Hotel, Shilin Hotel, Paiyunlou Hotel, and Yupinglou Hotel.
- Huazhu Group Ltd.- The company offers hotel services through its hotel brands such as Joya Hotel, Blossom House, and Steigenberger Hotels and Resort.
- Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd.- The company provides quality transportation solutions to political VIPs, business travelers, and tourists.
- Marriott International Inc.- The company is engaged in the operation of luxury and premium properties located in the US and Canada.
The growing appreciation for local and genuine experiences is one of the major reasons for boosting China's tourist and hotel industries. Tourists are putting more emphasis on discovering local communities and their cultures, which are regarded as one of the most important facets of the Chinese tourism and hotel industries.
Additionally, tourists favor:
- Choosing local goods over mementos
- Utilizing public transportation for adventurous travel rather than a cab
- consuming dinner at a place that only uses zero-kilometer ingredients, including primary foods like local, low-impact meat, cheese, and honey.
As travelers become more conscious of the effects that tourism has on the environment, this new style of tourism is anticipated to gain popularity. Such elements are anticipated to propel market expansion during the forecast period.
Tourism and Hotel Market Scope in China
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 24.23 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.09
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Beijing Zhiyuan International Travel Agency Co. Ltd., Emei Shan Tourism Co. Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Guangdong International Hotel Management Holdings Ltd., Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd., Huazhu Group Ltd., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd., Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Shangri La Asia Ltd, The Dragon Trip., Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TUI AG, and Tuniu Corp
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
