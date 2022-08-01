Active Motif and EpiCypher Execute Cross-Licensing Agreement and End Ongoing Litigation Involving Targeted Transposition/CUT&Tag Technology for Epigenomics

CARLSBAD, Calif. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- CUT&Tag is a targeted transposition technique that allows high-resolution genomic mapping of histone modifications and chromatin-associated proteins through the precise insertion of DNA sequences into the genome using the Tn5 transposase enzyme.
EpiCypher and Active Motif each own or control patents covering complementary aspects of targeted transposition. Active Motif and EpiCypher have leveraged their respective IP to independently create successful genomic mapping tools that allow researchers to employ targeted transposition / CUT&Tag for advanced epigenomics research. Since 2020, there has been a patent dispute between the companies that culminated in patent infringement litigation.
EpiCypher and Active Motif have recently agreed to put their differences aside and today announced the signing of a global settlement ending the ongoing litigation, and a mutual cross-licensing agreement of their respective intellectual property. These developments will effectively resolve all outstanding legal issues between the two companies in the targeted transposition / CUT&Tag space.
The companies agreed that both Active Motif and EpiCypher's IP are equally valid, and that both sets of IP are required to commercialize products and services that use technology involving targeted transposition techniques such as CUT&Tag. As part of the cross-licensing agreement, EpiCypher and Active Motif each agreed to provide to the other company a non-exclusive, royalty-bearing license to enable commercialization of products, kits, and services that use targeted Tn5 / CUT&Tag-based workflows. The companies also agreed to pool their IP and work together to sublicense targeted tagmentation technology for emerging fields of use, including single cell and spatial genomics assays. This places Active Motif and EpiCypher in a very strong position in the targeted transposition market.
"Today's announcement is great for EpiCypher, Active Motif, and our collective customers", said Dr. Martis Cowles, Chief Business Officer of EpiCypher. "The Partnership between EpiCypher and Active Motif is a natural fit, and we look forward to working with Active Motif to maximize the impact of CUT&Tag technology on chromatin science and drug development".
"Targeted transposition technology has become increasingly important in simplifying the study of Protein-DNA interactions", said Ted DeFrank, President and CEO of Active Motif. Joe Fernandez, the Founder of Active Motif added, "We are pleased to be collaborating with EpiCypher to bring targeted transposition to the research and biotech communities."
About EpiCypher
EpiCypher® is dedicated to developing transformative epigenetic solutions that advance the science of epigenetic regulation and improve human health. Most recently, EpiCypher has been at the leading edge of chromatin profiling technology with highly sensitive CUTANA™ epigenomic mapping assays for ChIC, CUT&RUN, and CUT&Tag. The Company also manufactures and sells the largest collection of defined "designer" nucleosomes (dNucs) on the market and offers a range of high-throughput nucleosome-based assays and services for chromatin research and drug development. For more information about EpiCypher, visit www.epicypher.com
Media Contact: Leslie Lewis, EpiCypher, Inc. marketing@epicypher.com
About Active Motif
Active Motif, Inc. is dedicated to developing, manufacturing and delivering epigenetics-based research tools to analyze nuclear function. Its customers include scientists from academic and government institutions; biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Active Motif operates globally through its corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California and offices in Shanghai China, Tokyo Japan and Waterloo Belgium. Active Motif applies a multi-disciplinary approach to create new and modify existing technologies to meet the current and future needs of life science researchers.
Media Contact: Fritz Eibel, Active Motif Incorporated, Feibel@activemotif.com
SOURCE Active Motif
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.