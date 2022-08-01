Now That You Know About God, Take the Time to Get to Know Him

Xulon Press presents the testimony that nothing is impossible for God.

WOOSTER, Ohio, August 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jim Copenhaver wants believers to move from knowledge to transformation after reading Miracles in Between: Grace Reaches Down, Faith Reaches Up($16.99, paperback, 9781662854545; $7.99, e-book, 9781662854552).

After serving as a minister for over 20 years, Copenhaver is saddened by the lack of faith he perceives among those claiming to follow Christ. In this book, he urges his readers to activate positive changes in their lives through faith in God.

"God can do anything. We can either look at impossibilities as the end or as an opportunity for God to do the impossible," said Copenhaver.

Jim Copenhaver is a licensed minister in the church of the Nazarene who preached his first sermon at age 16 and has never looked back. He earned an honorary Doctorate of Divinity, as well as a Biblical Studies certificate from Liberty University. Copenhaver has also traveled the country as a musician, performing with his mother and brother as a family trio, and later as a member of the award-winning GloryWay quartet.

