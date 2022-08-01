God Allows People on Earth to Mirror His Love for His Children

Xulon Press presents a delightful poem for children and the adults who love them.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Diane Brown Moore encourages children to see God's blessing in their families with Family: A Mirror Reflecting the Heart of God ($12.49, paperback, 9781662853258; $19.99, hardcover, 9781662853265; $4.99, e-book, 9781662853272).

In this rhyming book for young readers, Brown Moore seeks to demonstrate how God expresses His love for His children through their earthly families.

"The timely message is honest, straightforward, and uncomplicated -- one to which readers young and old will warm as it weaves a loving tapestry of the relationship between God and the family," said Brown Moore.

Diane Brown Moore is a wife, mother and grandmother who has used her talent for writing in various areas of her life. After completing her B.A. degree in English, she taught for several years before becoming a corporate writer. In addition to Family, Brown Moore has written Tales from Winterwood Farm and The House at the End of the Road, publication pending.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Family is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

