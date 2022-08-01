Author John Michele's new book "Passion and Power" is a gripping story that follows a young man dipping his toes into the political arena and learning who he can trust

Recent release "Passion and Power" from Page Publishing author John Michele is a powerful examination of a young man's journey as a naïve upstart politician navigating the political landscape to determine who can be trusted, and who is just trying to use him.
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Michele, who was raised in a multicultural ethnic neighborhood close to Boston in the three-decker home of his grandparents, has completed his new book "Passion and Power": an absorbing story of a young man entering the world of politics. Michele learned early in his life that honest effort will make a positive impact in one's future. He went on from his roots to a career in finance and banking, and now enjoys gardening, growing fig trees, and catch and release fly fishing. This is his third published book following "Club Morocco" and "Promises".
Published by Page Publishing, Michele's compelling story follows John Verra, a young man moving to a much bigger stage in life. He arrives with a love and belief in the founding principles of our country. He is not in Washington, DC, but living in another shining city on a hill, or so he believes, Boston, Massachusetts, a town where he attended college and falls in love.
As a new member of the city council, a seat in Boston's governing body, he realizes he is politically naive and inexperienced and to some of like mind, to be worthy of their attention. To others to be used.
Who should he trust? Too many in and out of government have their own personal agendas. So does he. His beliefs about government are based upon essentially three human qualities—a passion for power and where it can take one; personal freedom, not given by the laws of government but by God; and the recognition that nobody is an angel.
Why does he visit the country of his grandparents, Sicily? What is he looking for, and where will it take him with his beliefs strengthened or compromise to get along as do many?
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Passion and Power" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
