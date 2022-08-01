Author Ken Knox's new book "The Secret of Mojave's Dusty Diary" is an evocative tale of adventure and discovery for a man exploring a remote part of the Mojave Desert

Recent release "The Secret of Mojave's Dusty Diary" from Page Publishing author Ken Knox is a suspenseful work of realistic fiction centered on the adventures of Shawn Anderson, a lone university researcher on the hunt for a sighting of the storied bighorn sheep rumored to live in an isolated corner of the rugged Avawatz Mountains, not far from Death Valley. After enjoying the peace and solitude of his endeavor, he is startled to discover that he is not alone; who is haunting his footsteps, and are they friend or foe?
AMHERST, N.Y., August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ken Knox, a US military veteran and father of eight living in Buffalo, New York where he worked as a critical care nurse after twenty-six-years of service in the US Army, has completed his new book "The Secret of Mojave's Dusty Diary": a riveting tale inspired by his time spent wandering the Mojave Desert as a young Army officer stationed in California.
The Mojave Desert is a complex place. Seemingly empty with sand, rocks, and creosote bushes, there is so much hidden life. Jackrabbits, coyotes, roadrunners, snakes, tarantulas, lizards, and…the elusive bighorn sheep.
Shawn finds himself there doing research for his university project about the bighorn in the Avawatz Mountains southwest of Death Valley. He has time to sit and observe or hike and explore. As Shawn realizes that the Big Horn sheep aren't coming to him, he decides to hike around the Avawatz Mountains to try to find them.
As he climbs the face of the mountains, he sees the opening of a long-abandoned mine. There is both adventure and danger as he enters the mine with a dim flashlight and a sense of curiosity.
It wasn't long before he is onto a trail to the mysteries of the mine and "Anderson's grave" not far away. It's complicated by another visitor.
He's isolated…but not alone.
Published by Page Publishing, Ken Knox's engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid adventure readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Secret of Mojave's Dusty Diary" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.