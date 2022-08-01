Author Ken Knox's new book "The Secret of Mojave's Dusty Diary" is an evocative tale of adventure and discovery for a man exploring a remote part of the Mojave Desert

Recent release "The Secret of Mojave's Dusty Diary" from Page Publishing author Ken Knox is a suspenseful work of realistic fiction centered on the adventures of Shawn Anderson, a lone university researcher on the hunt for a sighting of the storied bighorn sheep rumored to live in an isolated corner of the rugged Avawatz Mountains, not far from Death Valley. After enjoying the peace and solitude of his endeavor, he is startled to discover that he is not alone; who is haunting his footsteps, and are they friend or foe?

AMHERST, N.Y., August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ken Knox, a US military veteran and father of eight living in Buffalo, New York where he worked as a critical care nurse after twenty-six-years of service in the US Army, has completed his new book "The Secret of Mojave's Dusty Diary": a riveting tale inspired by his time spent wandering the Mojave Desert as a young Army officer stationed in California.

The Mojave Desert is a complex place. Seemingly empty with sand, rocks, and creosote bushes, there is so much hidden life. Jackrabbits, coyotes, roadrunners, snakes, tarantulas, lizards, and…the elusive bighorn sheep.

Shawn finds himself there doing research for his university project about the bighorn in the Avawatz Mountains southwest of Death Valley. He has time to sit and observe or hike and explore. As Shawn realizes that the Big Horn sheep aren't coming to him, he decides to hike around the Avawatz Mountains to try to find them.

As he climbs the face of the mountains, he sees the opening of a long-abandoned mine. There is both adventure and danger as he enters the mine with a dim flashlight and a sense of curiosity.

It wasn't long before he is onto a trail to the mysteries of the mine and "Anderson's grave" not far away. It's complicated by another visitor.

He's isolated…but not alone.

