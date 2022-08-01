Author Robert Murray's new book "The Lion of Camelot: Camelot Chronicles Volume 2" is the compelling sequel to "The Aftermath of the King."

Recent release "The Lion of Camelot: Camelot Chronicles Volume 2" from Page Publishing author Robert Murray ventures into the vortex in pursuit of the fabled Excalibur, possessor of all rightful Pendragon Kings.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Murray, who became a minor player as a rapper named R.Kain in the 2000s, working with music producers in and around Philadelphia, has completed his new book "The Lion of Camelot: Camelot Chronicles Volume 2": a gripping and potent novel that introduces the newly crowned King of Camelot: grandson of Arthur, son of Mordred.

Now that peace is possible, the dynasty must prove it can deliver the promise of ideal justice associated with the name of Camelot. Can the new king's rule withstand the weight of his origin, and will his nascent reign be accepted as legitimate?

Author Robert Murray introduces his work, writing, "I read the above lines and my imagination independently created a king; the need to reveal him was irresistible. I was immediately inspired to write the sequel. I became even further and more unshakably certain that the divine's hand, or at least a mighty finger, was involved in the project. I did not know Elias was a biblical name when I chose it in part one, just as I did not know when I set out on The Brothers Karamazov aiding the redeemed Queen Guinevere on some epic quest, that the taciturn, cardboard cutout of a Christian knight would end up being the heir apparent. Once I fully appreciated the importance of who we choose to present to our children as heroes, I saw the necessity of telling this king's tale."

Published by Page Publishing, Robert Murray's mesmerizing tale invites readers to discover whether Guinevere can transition from the life of a monarch to a role on the periphery.

Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "The Lion of Camelot: Camelot Chronicles Volume 2" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

