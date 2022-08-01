Author Walter Williams' new book "Thailand" is an entrancing photography guide depicting Walter's extraordinary travels throughout northern Thailand

Recent release "Thailand" from Page Publishing author Walter Williams is meant for people who dream of traveling. Walter's photography and tidbits of information allows readers to experience Thailand from the comforts of home.

BILLINGS, Mont., August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walter Williams, an artist, travel photographer, graphic artist and retired social worker that has traveled the world photographing many cultures, has completed his new book "Thailand": a fascinating and picturesque view on Thailand.

Walter writes, "I love to visit markets, both flower and produce. There is so much color and texture along with the simplicity of the local life. I could have spent hours here feasting on the color, smells, and sounds."

Published by Page Publishing, Walter Williams' riveting guide is chock full of photos from his adventures through Thailand. With photos and snippets about the places, readers can vividly follow along Walter's journey. Readers may just become inspired to visit Thailand instead of in their imagination through Walter's beautiful guide.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Thailand" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

