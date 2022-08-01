Author Edee Troncale's new book "Esmarelda's Shoe" is a fun and spellbinding children's story about a lovely witch who makes sure all the children listen

Recent release "Esmarelda's Shoe" from Page Publishing author Edee Troncale is a charming Halloween children's story about a young witch who watches over all the children to make sure that they are good to their parents, siblings, and friends.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edee Troncale, who lives in Panama City Beach, Florida, with her family, has completed her new book "Esmarelda's Shoe": a spellbinding children's story about a Halloween witch and her magical shoe.

Author Edee Troncale loves telling stories to her grandchildren. Her favorite time of the day is when her grandchildren come over and they play with crafts. Edee loves to be outdoors snuggled in a chair reading a good book. Her family keeps her quite busy with their activities. She loves to draw and create. Her grandchildren were her inspiration for her short story.

Author Edee Troncale writes, "Have you heard of Esmarelda? Well, she has heard of you! Only in October does she fly down to watch over the children. She makes sure that all the children listen because on Halloween night, she will take flight and stay out of sight. She will leave you a clue and you will think, "Now what do I do?" Be good to your parents, siblings, and friends. She will let your parents know how you have been. So remember, Esmarelda is watching, and trick-or-treating is just about ready to begin!"

Published by Page Publishing, Edee Troncale's creative tale shares a memorable Halloween story for young readers and listeners.

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "Esmarelda's Shoe" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

