Author Edee Troncale's new book "Esmarelda's Shoe" is a fun and spellbinding children's story about a lovely witch who makes sure all the children listen

Recent release "Esmarelda's Shoe" from Page Publishing author Edee Troncale is a charming Halloween children's story about a young witch who watches over all the children to make sure that they are good to their parents, siblings, and friends.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edee Troncale, who lives in Panama City Beach, Florida, with her family, has completed her new book "Esmarelda's Shoe": a spellbinding children's story about a Halloween witch and her magical shoe.
Author Edee Troncale loves telling stories to her grandchildren. Her favorite time of the day is when her grandchildren come over and they play with crafts. Edee loves to be outdoors snuggled in a chair reading a good book. Her family keeps her quite busy with their activities. She loves to draw and create. Her grandchildren were her inspiration for her short story.
Author Edee Troncale writes, "Have you heard of Esmarelda? Well, she has heard of you! Only in October does she fly down to watch over the children. She makes sure that all the children listen because on Halloween night, she will take flight and stay out of sight. She will leave you a clue and you will think, "Now what do I do?" Be good to your parents, siblings, and friends. She will let your parents know how you have been. So remember, Esmarelda is watching, and trick-or-treating is just about ready to begin!"
Published by Page Publishing, Edee Troncale's creative tale shares a memorable Halloween story for young readers and listeners.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "Esmarelda's Shoe" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.