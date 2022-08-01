Author Harry H. Mark's new book "The Speeds of Lights" is an enlightening resource providing up-to-date and illuminating knowledge about light speed

Recent release "The Speeds of Lights" from Page Publishing author Harry H. Mark is an illuminating work to help anyone become an expert on light and all its facets. Readers will learn that at least two of the basic tenets (principles) of optics have not changed for over a thousand years: the law of reflection, over two millennia old, and laws that have not changed for over a thousand years.

NEW YORK, August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harry H. Mark, a graduate from the University of Vienna Medical School, who completed an internship at George Washington University Hospital then residency in ophthalmology at Massachusetts Memorial Hospital and the Downstate Medical Center then proceeded in his career as a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Ophthalmology and created more than forty papers in peer-reviewed journals and a book on optics, has completed his new book "The Speeds of Lights": a fascinating and potent educational resource that was created to update knowledge about light based upon new actual data from experiments that can be easily performed by anyone.

"The existence of man is axiomatic, namely, it cannot be proved or disproved by man, and hence, must be accepted for granted, a priori. The axiomatic nature of man seems at first puzzling; historians

and anthropologists assure us that there was a time when man did not exist, and present developments are sufficient reason to fear that he will soon cease to exist. But these considerations emanate from man himself; it is he who says so. Logically, nothing can possibly be proven or demonstrated by the thing itself, which leaves no choice for our purpose but to accept the axiom of man.

"A lone person on an island cannot prove his existence. Unless some signal from him or his remains is received by the rest of mankind, he does not exist. His reality is not fact nor truth, for there is no way of demonstrating it. He can still prove his existence to the fish, but then the fish must take their own being as an a priori fact. What the man on the island lacks is another human frame of reference. Man may imagine a world without man, but it is man who does the imagining. All human endeavors—including science—begin with man, even though man himself cannot be proven or demonstrated."

Published by Page Publishing, Harry H. Mark's instructive tale brings optics into layman's terms and updates everyone on new insights into the speed of light.

Society's reliance on technology has transformed human life, and this reliance has not yet ceased. But despite its ubiquity, optical law remains understated. For centuries, people have adapted to this strange notion that light would move faster than us. This book provides evidence that it's time to revisit these rules and reform them in ways that make sense for our new era of technological progress.

