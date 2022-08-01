Gene Boyd's newly released "Enduring 666: The Left Ahead" is a thought-provoking discussion of the end days

"Enduring 666: The Left Ahead" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gene Boyd is a spiritual call to arms for those who look to the future and have concerns for the path humanity is on.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Enduring 666: The Left Ahead": a compelling discussion of the final days. "Enduring 666: The Left Ahead" is the creation of published author Gene Boyd, a resident of Maine who studied English literature at a community college.

Boyd shares, "Who will be a part of the meek generation, and why will they inherit the earth when that time comes?

"A couple of last-days scenarios have been fairly dominant in Christian studies for a long time now, and these must necessarily be challenged—for in order to be fully ready to endure, one must look at the future from as many viewpoints as possible, not just settling on the idea that sounds good or seems popular.

"War is coming both for Jews and Christians, even while the world experiences peace, so keeping an open mind about that peace is probably one of the greatest hurdles Christianity must face.

"This is a crash course on a last-days scenario that most have not yet considered. Those who can read it with comprehension might have an advantage over those who will not. And remember, if you are in the woods and you meet a bear, you don't necessarily need to outrun the bear so much as you just have to outrun that guy next to you.

"That was a poor attempt at humor there. Sadly, you won't find much of that here, for this is a serious and controversial subject. The tone might come across as rough to some, while others could find it unreadable, and yet it contains both knowledge and understanding that will give many a fresh perspective on the last days, a perspective that will actually help Israel and godly folk to endure the trouble that is coming someday.

"We are given foresight for a reason, and that reason goes beyond just having Bible studies or participating in academic discussions. This is a call to action and a call to prepare for action, both now and later."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gene Boyd's new book will challenge believers whether they are new or established to consider new perspectives.

Boyd shares an articulate and engaging discussion that is certain to encourage reflection.

