Author Natassia K. Cordrey's new book "The Adventures of Cookie: Cookies First Day of School" is a children's story with an important message about confidence

Recent release "The Adventures of Cookie: Cookies First Day of School" from Page Publishing author Natassia K. Cordrey is an engaging children's story that introduces Cookie, who is so excited about the summer finally arriving until an unexpected challenge makes things more difficult.

BRONX, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natassia K. Cordrey, a thirty-five-year-old resident of Harlem, New York, has completed her new book "The Adventures of Cookie: Cookies First Day of School": a meaningful children's story about a young girl named Cookie, who, like any other child, is so happy to be free of schoolwork for the summer. She is excited to spend time with her friends until one day, she wakes up and her life changes forever. Her appearance changes, and the other kids are so cruel about it.

Author Natassia K. Cordrey begins her story, writing, "It was the third week into the summer, and like any day, Cookie woke up excited. She still woke up early, as if it were a regular school day, because she was so used to it. See, Cookie loved school. She loved to learn new things, and being around her friends made her so happy."

Published by Page Publishing, Natassia K. Cordrey's heartwarming tale invites young readers and listeners to discover whether Cookie will gain the confidence she needs to stand up to bullies.

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "The Adventures of Cookie: Cookies First Day of School" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

