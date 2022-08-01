Author Allen Chew's new book "Pony Island: Book One" explores life after death as two spirits who have passed find each other in love and cyberspace

Recent release "Pony Island: Book One" from Page Publishing author Allen Chew is a captivating novel that tells the story of a little angel of a ballerina who was killed in an accident before God was ready for her. Her spirit wandered around for about a hundred years until she found consciousness in cyberspace.
BROWNWOOD, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allen Chew, a U.S. Navy veteran, has completed his new book "Pony Island: Book One": a gripping and potent science fiction novel that follows the spirit of a ballerina who was taken too soon.
Author Allen Chew discusses his work, writing, "She ran across a software engineer that she could communicate with. She worked with him constantly for three years, helping him design a state-of-the-art program for a completely electronic home system that coordinates all house functions, all doors and windows, along with every electronic instrument vocally with a realistic-sounding computer helper that operates without having to give commands. Even though she was just a voice, they both fell in love with each other. After selling his software for an absolute fortune, he had to go out of town for final instruction of the technical operation of his system. After leaving for his technical exchange that was going to take a week, she began her own plan for redesigning his island they recently moved on to. She had secretly, for the last three years, designed a plan that would transform the island from the gravel pit that it was into a tropical paradise. During the week he was gone, she installed holographic equipment throughout the island. Now that she could be seen, the workers performed miracles with her plans and their determination for her to succeed. Upon his return, they get to meet in person for the first time in three years, where she has become actually a physical person."
Published by Page Publishing, Allen Chew's intriguing tale follows the ballerina and the engineer as their love flourishes.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Pony Island: Book One" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
