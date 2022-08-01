Author Tom Ogren's new book "Sunday Law: Faith Yet Unseen" helps readers grow in faith in God through faith-strengthening, meaningful communication

Recent release "Sunday Law: Faith Yet Unseen" from Page Publishing author Tom Ogren is a compelling spiritual work that explores the importance of communicating with God to strengthen one's faith.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tom Ogren, author of "Spiritualism…God's Great Controversy," and "Old World Protestant and Beyond" has completed his new book "Sunday Law: Faith Yet Unseen": a gripping and potent spiritual work that helps readers learn to deepen their faith through communicating with God in a meaningful way.

Author Tom Ogren discusses his work, writing, "The Bible warns of deceptions. Being deceived in one way or another is something we all have experienced. The Bible has been on this platform of communication between God and man for thousands of years. Like many forms or ways to communicate, there is always something or someone infiltrating that which has been established, making what was meant to be a blessing now turned into an actual curse. Communication has always been essential, something man has always tried to make improvements on, from runners to messaging with flags or smoke to—what we are more familiar with—electronic messaging. Electronic messaging has evolved from the simple tapped-out code across a single wire to what we have available today."

He continues, "Methods of communicating throughout history has evolved and has had its problems. There are many things that can go wrong when getting our point across, even when we think what is said is straightforward. In communication, words that we hear may come to us perfect in every way but, to our understanding, has gotten misconstrued partially or totally. The Bible has stood the test of time in this respect, so it should not surprise us to see it attacked for its righteous character. The Bible does not leave us in the dark on this subject (Matthew 13:13–15). Our heart naturally has an unhealthy fear of God's word. The Holy Spirit desires to transform this fear into a fear of respect. This takes place in an atmosphere of unselfish love. The cross Jesus has been nailed to proves that untainted communication and pure love does exist still waiting our acceptance."

Published by Page Publishing, Tom Ogren's impactful work is ideal for readers seeking to grow their understanding of God's word.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Sunday Law: Faith Yet Unseen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

