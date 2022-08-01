Jena Cash's new book "The Fox and The Girl" is a colorful children's tale about the relationship that grows between a little girl and a very special wild fox

The recent release "The Fox and The Girl" from Page Publishing author Jena Cash is a children's tale about what happens when a young girl and a wild fox decide to become friends. Young readers will follow alongside these two companions and experience their magical bond firsthand.
SHASTA LAKE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jena Cash, founder of SoCo Lashes LLC, and mother of two has completed her new book "The Fox and The Girl": a charming story about what happens when a young girl and a wild fox find each other.
Cash uses her own experience with nature to breathe life into "The Fox and The Girl." Born and raised in the beach town and wine country of Sonoma County, California, she's been surrounded by nature her entire life. With her children's books, she hopes to pique other children's curiosity and eagerness in building bonds with animals—maybe even bring back some old memories for some grown-ups with very special stories about animals from their childhood.
Published by Page Publishing, Jena Cash's lovable tale guides young readers through a magical journey of friendship between two unlikely companions. Cash uses her love for animals and nature to pull readers into this extraordinary story about friends that grow together. The pair share an unconditional love that, even into adulthood, is not easily broken.
Readers follow along as Cash paints a picture of a wonderfully lush and green forest where the young girl and the wild fox spent their time together. The two find love and comfort in each other even if the world doesn't understand their bond. Cash's hope is that this story will ignite a love for nature and animals in a new generation of young readers.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase"The Fox and The Girl" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
