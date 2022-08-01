Chamisa Loraine Howard's newly released "Parables of Love from Mom" is an enjoyable compilation of stories for young readers

"Parables of Love from Mom" from Christian Faith Publishing author Chamisa Loraine Howard is a charming arrangement of stories that offer important lessons on values, virtues, and faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Parables of Love from Mom": a fun and entertaining collection of short stories. "Parables of Love from Mom" is the creation of published author Chamisa Loraine Howard.

Howard shares, "When my children were small and my husband in college, I continued to recreate the stories my parents told me as a child about animals having personalities and their teaching abilities. I used the stories to teach my children moral principles through fables. They knew if they went to bed by 8:00 p.m., they would get another chapter of some favorite pretend stories, spun out night after night, chapter by chapter. Many of these stories led to daytime adventures as the kids lifted up flat rocks in search of Harvey Rabbit's magic hole with the candy factory. They made horn toads into pets and few a mouse in box fitted with a running wheel.

"In 1989, I decided to write down some of those favorite stories to give my now grown children as a Christmas present. My artist sister illustrated these stories for me. The compilation of stories has been sitting in my cedar chest for 30 years, until recently, when I had them re-printed for my now growing family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"God bless each and every child out there, that they may come to know in their head and heart that we are all God's angels placed here on earth with extraordinary abilities in order to love and bless each other's lives."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chamisa Loraine Howard's new book features enjoyable illustrations created by Mary H. Howard.

Howard draws from stories told to her own little ones as they grew and are now recounted again for her beloved grandchildren within the pages of this inspiring faith-based collection.

Consumers can purchase "Parables of Love from Mom" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Parables of Love from Mom," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing