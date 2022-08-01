Author F. Leland Scott's new book "Santa vs My Dad" is an amusing tale about what happens when placement on the naughty list is met with parental resistance

Recent release "Santa vs My Dad" from Page Publishing author F. Leland Scott is an irreverent take on the Santa myth that pits Jolly Old Saint Nick against a dad with a short temper. When Dad ends up on Santa's naughty list, he takes it up with management: Santa Claus himself.
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- F. Leland Scott, a man of many talents, has completed his new book "Santa vs My Dad": a silly holiday story about being the bigger man and apologizing when you let your temper get the best of you. Scott is a former martial artist of the infamous Kumite where he won three times but lost a pointer finger along the way. After a brief stint in a garage band, he landed a lead singer position in a Buck Owens cover band called Rhinestone. Preparing concert tees sparked his interest in graphic design in sweatshops throughout the Midwest. He spent much of his thirties as a mall Santa, a dream her chases to this day. He spends his free time writing funny poems, anecdotes, soliloquies, and stories to share with the world.
In his side-splitting debut, Santa messes with the wrong guy when he puts Dad on the naughty list. Dad sees through the scheme of the North Pole's lucrative business model and doesn't intend to lose out. When his child ends up on the bad list, Dad doesn't take it sitting down. He flies off the handle, landing himself in hot water with the jolly fat man.
Published by Page Publishing, Scott's cheeky tale is peppered with original artwork and has an important lesson to impart, as Dad must overcome his pride and apologize to Santa to save Christmas.
Readers who wish to experience this witty and original work can purchase "Santa vs My Dad" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.