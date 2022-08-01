Author F. Leland Scott's new book "Santa vs My Dad" is an amusing tale about what happens when placement on the naughty list is met with parental resistance

Recent release "Santa vs My Dad" from Page Publishing author F. Leland Scott is an irreverent take on the Santa myth that pits Jolly Old Saint Nick against a dad with a short temper. When Dad ends up on Santa's naughty list, he takes it up with management: Santa Claus himself.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- F. Leland Scott, a man of many talents, has completed his new book "Santa vs My Dad": a silly holiday story about being the bigger man and apologizing when you let your temper get the best of you. Scott is a former martial artist of the infamous Kumite where he won three times but lost a pointer finger along the way. After a brief stint in a garage band, he landed a lead singer position in a Buck Owens cover band called Rhinestone. Preparing concert tees sparked his interest in graphic design in sweatshops throughout the Midwest. He spent much of his thirties as a mall Santa, a dream her chases to this day. He spends his free time writing funny poems, anecdotes, soliloquies, and stories to share with the world.

In his side-splitting debut, Santa messes with the wrong guy when he puts Dad on the naughty list. Dad sees through the scheme of the North Pole's lucrative business model and doesn't intend to lose out. When his child ends up on the bad list, Dad doesn't take it sitting down. He flies off the handle, landing himself in hot water with the jolly fat man.

Published by Page Publishing, Scott's cheeky tale is peppered with original artwork and has an important lesson to impart, as Dad must overcome his pride and apologize to Santa to save Christmas.

Readers who wish to experience this witty and original work can purchase "Santa vs My Dad" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

