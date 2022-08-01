Pastor Don Shelby's newly released "Just Start with a Few Key Scriptures about a Few Key Words" is a helpful resource for new believers as well as seasoned Bible readers

"Just Start with a Few Key Scriptures about a Few Key Words" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Don Shelby is an enjoyable companion work that will provide encouragement to anyone seeking a deeper understanding of God's Word.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Just Start with a Few Key Scriptures about a Few Key Words": a helpful and easily referenced guide. "Just Start with a Few Key Scriptures about a Few Key Words" is the creation of published author Pastor Don Shelby who refers to himself as scribe, a loving husband and former assistant pastor.
Pastor Shelby shares, "You may be a daily bible reader or this could be the first time you have had bible verses in your hands. In either case you could begin the reading of this little book with the word abundance and end with the words from Obadiah. However, my suggestion is, go to the index and ask the Lord to point out the word He would have you read about first! He created us, He loves us, He intimately knows our needs, (whether you believe it or not) and He knows the questions we have and the answers we need better than we do! In our current world situation seeking the truth is becoming more and more important and knowing what the Bible says about things is a major step toward that truth! The Lord gave me these key words and chose these specific scriptures for each one from the many scriptures available! Enjoy the search for a small portion of the wisdom and knowledge of the Bible made a good bit easier to find!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Don Shelby's new book presents readers with a helpful tool set up through useful keywords for expanding one's connection with scripture.
Pastor Shelby's inspired work helps readers looking for more structured study as well as those who seek a daily scripture for reflection in their busy schedules.
Consumers can purchase "Just Start with a Few Key Scriptures about a Few Key Words" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Just Start with a Few Key Scriptures about a Few Key Words," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
