Author J. George's new book "Paradise for Men" looks at the exciting life retirement can be if one opens their mind to the idea of moving to an exotic location

Recent release "Paradise for Men" from Page Publishing author J. George discusses the exciting new possibilities that await men in retirement if one is willing to expand their mind and horizons. Inspired by the author's own travel abroad, George highlights the marvelous life awaiting retired men in a new exotic location, from the people and social life to the low cost of living and healthcare.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. George, a world traveler, fluent in five languages, has completed his new book "Paradise for Men": an exciting look at a thrilling new life that retired men can experience by traveling and potentially moving a new exotic location where so many retirees are living the good life at two-thousand dollars a month or even less.

"Are you sitting around the house bored all day?" writes George. "Is your only adventure trying to figure out what your schedule of medication is for today because you've been brainwashed to think the answers to your problems—whether physical or psychological—lie in the meds?

"Take a look at your life right now—what does it look like going into the future? At your age, have you given up on the possibility of a little adventure, companionship of beautiful women, or having a meaningful and exciting intimate life? This book will wake up the man you were in your younger years at very low cost of living well within your reach.

"What I'm calling you to do is to get back on your feet and grab a hold of life once again (especially if you have already let go of it at this point). And the perfect way of doing that is going to an exotic country with beautiful women. The atmosphere and people and lifestyle will absolutely put a fresh breath in your body—just ask anybody who has already made the move."

Published by Page Publishing, J. George's captivating guide will show the incredible benefits of visiting and living in an exotic country for men of retirement age. With an incredible social scene, low cost of living expenses, and beautiful tropical locales, George perfectly encapsulates for retirees what makes moving to a new exotic location the perfect place to spend one's Golden Years— and living well on two-thousand dollars a month or less.

Readers who wish to experience this sensational work can purchase "Paradise for Men" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

