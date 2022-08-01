Author Rhonda Johnson's new book "A Look in the Mirror at Me" is the story about the ever-changing life of a little girl who had to grow up too fast

Recent release "A Look in the Mirror at Me" from Page Publishing author Rhonda Johnson is an inspirational story of the author as she looks back over her life from earliest memories to starting a new life as an adult in a brand-new town.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rhonda Johnson, a Gwinnett County, Georgia resident, has completed her new book "A Look in the Mirror at Me": a highly entertaining collection of recollections from the author's life. She loves spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, who are a joy to her. When she isn't writing, she loves to watch movies and crochet.

Published by Page Publishing, Rhonda's book pulls readers in like trusted friends and takes them along through the story of her life with humor and heart.

This book is about the life of a little girl who had to grow up fast. She endured several scary things in her life. She was spoiled by her family. She encountered more than a little girl should ever have to. Crying, not knowing what to do, she would figure it out. "I can't tell anyone—something bad will happen to us," Johnson writes. She did just that—she figured it out and began a new journey of more excitement.

