Author Susan Adams' new book "The Great Adventures of George the Mouse" is an endearing chapter book about the adventures, friendship and fun had by a mouse

Recent release "The Great Adventures of George the Mouse" from Page Publishing author Susan Adams is a delightful children's chapter book showing kids that even if they are different they can live as their friends do.

CARBONDALE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Susan Adams, a talented author who worked with special needs children, has completed her new book "The Great Adventures of George the Mouse": an endearing children's chapter book.

Adams shares, "The Great Adventures of George the Mouse is to help children understand that we are all different in appearance but we can all still be friends and family. The way each of us looks does not make us friends or family."

Published by Page Publishing, Susan Adams' delightful tale pairs a heartwarming collection of stories with vibrant illustrations to convey a series of adventurous tales had by one mouse along with his friends and family.

Readers who wish to experience this playful work can purchase "The Great Adventures of George the Mouse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

