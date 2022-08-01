Richard Lininger's newly released "Shotgun Rider: A True Angel Story" is a compelling and spiritually charged memoir

"Shotgun Rider: A True Angel Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Lininger is a nostalgic look back to the 1960s and key personal experiences that stirred a deep desire to study the Bible.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Shotgun Rider: A True Angel Story": an enjoyable and thought-provoking biographical work. "Shotgun Rider: A True Angel Story" is the creation of published author Richard Lininger, a retired banker and businessman living in South Florida with his wife and cat, Sparky. Lininger enjoys golf, bicycling, swimming, and playing Petanque (the French version of Bocce) with friends from Canada, France, and America. Socializing with friends, old and new, is the highlight of his experience.

Lininger shares, "Anyone with an interest in angels will enjoy this true story like no other. The story is about angel power, love, music, and life in the 1960s, amid the menacing fear of the effects of the Vietnam War. The author tells a true account of something extraordinary that happened to him during that time. That propelled him to spend the rest of his life trying to sort things out through study of the Bible, accumulating books about angels, and reading other source material in an effort to try to understand what had happened. He found truth for himself, while in the process, discovering some life principles for others."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Lininger's new book brings readers a personal testimony of faith.

Lininger paints a vivid picture of life during the Vietnam era and a spiritual experience that shook a young man to his core.

