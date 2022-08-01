Editors Doris Townsend Gaines and Carolyn Hall Abrams' new book "The Class of 1968: A Thread Through Time" tells stories of the 1968 Class of L. J. Rowan High School

Recent release, "The Class of 1968" from Page Publishing editors Doris Townsend Gaines and Carolyn Hall Abrams is a collection of memories from a group of students from the L. J. Rowan High School Class of 1968 in southern Mississippi.

HATTIESBURG, Miss., August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Editors Doris Townsend Gaines and Carolyn Hall Abrams, both graduates of the L. J. Rowan High School Class of 1968 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, have completed their new book, "The Class of 1968: A Thread Through Time". The book is a gripping and potent collection of personal essays that share the stories of a group of students from a segregated high school in southern Mississippi. Also included are other students of the same era attending other schools in southern Mississippi, who shared similar experiences.

Lead Editor Doris Townsend Gaines writes after classmates visited the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi, "We wept as we examined the Vernon Dahmer exhibit and thought back to that day. Many of the civil rights activists from Hattiesburg were a part of our daily lives and were not recognized as heroes and heroines at home. They were our parents, uncles, aunts, neighbors, pastors, friends, and other everyday people in the community doing their very best under the circumstances. When we were young, we were unaware of the depth of their sacrifices and the danger of threats that they risked day to day to make a better world for us." Our lives were influenced by our homes, churches, schools, and the "village".

Published by Page Publishing, editors Doris Townsend Gaines and Carolyn Hall Abrams' insightful work shares the firsthand experiences of the students who belonged to one of the last segregated classes of the all-Black L. J. Rowan High School, as they reflect on their families, community, and school experiences.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase"The Class of 1968: A Thread Through Time" at Barnes and Noble, online at the Apple iTunes Store, Google Play, and Amazon.

