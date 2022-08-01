Author VCP's new book "Knights of Labor: New York" is a fast-paced tale of conflict, betrayal, and long-buried secrets in a deadly battle for supremacy

Recent release "Knights of Labor: New York" from Page Publishing author VCP is a gritty and action-packed novel pitting two rival gangs against each other in a high-stakes game of intrigue, sabotage, and murder. When the Knights of Labor discover a traitor in their ranks, no one can be trusted.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VCP, an avid moviegoer, mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Westchester County, and native New Yorker presently residing in Yonkers, where he spends much of his free time playing handball and writing realistic fiction, has completed his new book "Knights of Labor: New York": a gripping and potent novel that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.

The battle against the Tailores is on the verge of ending. The Knights of Labor have worked four long years to put an end to their greatest adversaries, but one person stands in their way. One of their members has a dark secret which shows her as an ally to the Tailores, and she has to wipe away all the evidence of her ties with the gang. Little does she know someone knows her secret and will bring it to the light. Her obsession with finding this person will lead her to going against some of her closest friends, but she must do what it takes to have her name in the clear.

At the same time, the Knights of Labor realize there's a traitor in their midst, and they desire to know who. They are also working hard to find this traitor. With them in pursuit of the truth, and she working hard to destroy the truth, who will be the last man standing?

Published by Page Publishing, VCP's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid realistic fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Knights of Labor: New York" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

