Author James Sorenson's new book "Shimmer" is a compelling tale of a reservation on track for rejuvenation that is interrupted by otherworldly signs

TRAIL, Ore., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Sorenson, a California native and adventure seeker who is a professional skier and rock climber, has completed his new book "Shimmer" a compelling thriller about two Native Americans as they travel through different dimensions of time in their Sacred Land.

"Life on the reservation is difficult. Jobs are hard to come by medical treatment is practically nonexistent, and the schools are in disrepair. They need a silver lining to boost local morale and the economy. It appears that one has presented itself. The logging and mining companies want to lease their sacred tribal lands and are willing to build a hospital and repair the dilapidated school, just to sweeten the deal for the tribal council and the reservation inhabitants.

Tobin, a sixth-generation medicine man, and Tamara, a grad student in law, have been tasked with surveying the forbidden sacred land to determine the viability, sustainability, and environmental impact issues before the council votes on the land lease one week from now. What they encounter in the sacred land defies all sense of logic and reason. They are thrust from one adventure to another as they struggle to retain their lives and their sanity to make it back in time to relay their findings to the tribal council. The world as they know it is about to take a drastic turn.

Tobin secretly searches for the meaning behind the signs that he and Tamara witnessed on their way to the sacred land while Tamara remains steadfast in keeping them on track to make it back in time for the tribal council meeting. This is one wild ride that no one could have anticipated."

Readers who wish to experience this epic work can purchase "Shimmer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

