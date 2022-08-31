Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Solana Labs and Celsius Network and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of people who purchased securities from Solana Labs, Inc. and Celsius Network LLC, and the companies' respective Co-Defendants. Those who purchased securities have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Solana Labs, Inc. and Co-Defendants

Class Period: March 24, 2020 – Present

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

According to the lawsuit, Solana issues securities that are required to be, but are not, registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants promoted SOL securities (SOL tokens) and sold them to investors, who has suffered losses from purchasing SOL securities.

For more information on the Solana Labs class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SOL-TOKENS

Celsius Network LLC and Co-Defendants

Class Period: February 9, 2018 – July 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2022

Celsius is a financial services company that generates revenue through cryptocurrency trading, lending, and borrowing, the sale of its unregistered securities, as well as engaging in proprietary trading.

The price of CEL Tokens went from a high of $7.73 on June 3, 2021, to a low of $0.28 just over a year later on June 12, 2021, in the wake of the June Crisis and Celsius freezing its investors accounts.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by carrying out a plan, scheme, and course of conduct that Celsius intended to and did deceive retail investors and thereby caused them to purchase Celsius Financial Products at artificially inflated prices; endorsed false statements they knew or recklessly should have known were materially misleading, and made untrue statements of material fact and omitted to state material facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading.

The complaint further alleges that Celsius and its affiliates, along with the Individual Defendants, also violated provisions of the Securities Act by selling non-exempt securities without registering it. The complaint alleges that Celsius and Individual Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act by also participating in Celsius' failure to register the Celsius Financial Products. The complaint alleges that the Defendants violated provisions of the New Jersey Common Law by possessing the monetary value of Celsius Financial Products of inflated value which rightfully belongs to the Plaintiff and members of the Class.

For more information on the Celsius Network class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CELSIUS

