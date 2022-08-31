HIGHLIGHTS



Demobilization of Pend Oreille Mill completed safely, ahead of schedule and on budget

Underground decline advances, plan optimized to improve ventilation on break-through to 6 Level

Purchased haul truck and jumbo drill mobilized to site

Prefeasibility Study on schedule for results publication in September 2022

CEO Sam Ash and CFO David Wiens to host interactive 6ix investor event on Friday, September 2 at 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT. Investors are invited to register at: [LINK]

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the "Company") BNKRBHLL is pleased to provide an update on restart project activities during the month of August 2022.

Sam Ash, CEO stated: "Project activities continued at pace in August, with a highlight being the completion of demobilization of our mill from Pend Oreille to the Bunker Hill site – achieved safely, ahead of schedule, and on budget. While we continue to progress restart activities on the ground, we are also excited for the upcoming release of our Prefeasibility Study results in the coming days, which will inform the remaining work required to reach commercial production at the Bunker Hill Mine."

PLANT DEMOBILIZATION COMPLETED; DEMOLITION ACTIVITIES TO COMMENCE

At Teck's Pend Oreille site, the dismantling and demobilization of the mill has been completed ahead of schedule and on budget, with the ball mills, regrind mill, crushers, flotation cells, lime silo, truck scales, pumps, motors, and other ancillary equipment all dismantled and transported safely approximately ~145 miles to the Bunker Hill site. All of the components are now located in the Bunker Hill yard, having been transported intact to preserve integrity and to simplify recommissioning.

The final phase of work at Pend Oreille will be the demolition of the former mill building, which is expected to commence in September.

Photo 1: Pend Oreille mill building, prior to demobilization

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66af462f-f483-4b69-9fd5-bb1209764b9c



Photo 2: Pend Oreille mill building, following demobilization

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6dc09c4-2ab3-4c2f-885a-e3c02d0fd7c3

Photo 3: Bunker Hill site with Pend Oreille equipment demobilized

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1df22336-34ef-49d4-906e-0fd91fc8d426

UNDERGROUND ACTIVITY & MOBILE EQUIPMENT

As part of the restart plan, a decline continues to be driven from ‘5 Level' (the highest accessible level of the mine) to ‘6 Level', with advancement to approximately 1,100' by the end of August. The planned ‘break through' location to the 6 Level has been adjusted to optimize the overall ventilation plan when the levels are connected. Ground support and shotcrete are being utilized to safeguard progress made thus far, and a second fan has also been installed that will maintain strong ventilation until the breakthrough occurs.

The mine plan envisages rehabilitation of pre-existing decline infrastructure that already connects to 8 Level, a substantial time and capital savings, as the next stage of development. Upon completion, this will provide access to mineralization and support mine restart activities.

The previously announced 16-ton underground haul truck and jumbo drill arrived at the Bunker Hill site, both of which are in the process of being serviced and prepared for deployment underground. An additional haul truck, already purchased, will be arriving on site in mid-September. The gradual expansion of the fleet is tailored to ensure adequate equipment availability as mining progresses.

Photo 4: 16-ton haul truck

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de6220bb-69f1-4879-bda8-bdc29fccfdb6

Photo 5: Jumbo drill

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11098fba-d4f6-4904-b90d-1a0b0fa72abf

Figure 1: Underground decline progress

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5d6bf60-0392-4220-8bfe-6f4e5121f03e

PREFEASIBILITY STUDY AND NEXT STEPS

Detailed engineering, trade-off studies, mine planning, and capital and operating cost estimates for the Prefeasibility Study (the "PFS") are complete, with results expected to be released in the coming days. The PFS will define all remaining requirements to achieve an operational restart of the Bunker Hill Mine on the basis of published Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources.

Concurrent with a positive construction decision, which is expected shortly after the release of the PFS results, the Company intends to make its final selection of an EPCM contractor. Over the past couple of months, multiple EPCM candidates have been evaluated and vetted in detail.

Figure 2: Bunker Hill Planned Development Timeline

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31c9d71e-6fa5-420e-88c9-1fe2091b963d

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of RDA and a consultant to the Company, is an independent "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting as the qualified person for the Company. He has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized in this news release.

The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

