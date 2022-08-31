ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

LeMaitre to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

by Globe Newswire
August 31, 2022 3:04 PM | 1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT announced today that David Roberts, President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 4:40 PM ET at the Sheraton New York Hotel, New York.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.



Contact:

Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases