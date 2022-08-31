NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CIRCOR International, Inc. ("CIRCOR" or the "Company") CIR.



On August 24, 2022, CIRCOR announced that, as expected, it received a Notice of Late filing from the New York Stock Exchange indicating that the Company is not in compliance with a NYSE listing requirement as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 3, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company also stated that it intends to cure the deficiency and to return to compliance with the NYSE listing requirement.

Then, on August 26, 2022, CIRCOR announced that Amit Goel, the Company's Chief Accounting Officer and principal accounting officer, will resign, effective September 9, 2022. Following this news, on August 29, 2022, CIRCOR's stock price fell $0.52 per share, about 3%, to close at $16.72 per share.

