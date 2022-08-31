NJIT Jumps to No. 75 on Forbes' 2022 List of America's Top Colleges

Newark, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of Technology jumped 114 places to No. 75 on Forbes' 2022 list of America's Top Colleges.

The national ranking is based primarily on return on investment and outcomes for students. "Schools placed well if their students graduated on time, secured high salaries and low debt and went on to have successful careers," Forbes explained.

NJIT is the No. 1 public university in New Jersey, No. 28 nationally

Among public universities, NJIT ranked No. 28 nationally — up from No. 89 last year — making it the highest ranked public institution in New Jersey and second highest overall, after Princeton. NJIT also excelled nationally among research universities (No. 58, up from No. 126 last year) and regionally among colleges in the Northeast (No. 34, up from No. 78 last year).

In its profile of NJIT, Forbes notes that it holds the highest Carnegie Classification for research activity and is the sole public polytechnic university in N.J. The profile also cites the university's STEM focus, breadth of majors, proximity to New York City and research and innovation program that enables undergraduates to work with faculty to solve real-world problems.

"These Forbes rankings are incredible achievements that speak to the value NJIT offers its students and the preparation they receive for success after they graduate," said NJIT President Teik C. Lim.

Forbes also lists NJIT among America's Best Value Colleges, a ranking that last came out in 2019. NJIT placed No. 107 on that list.

For more on America's Top Colleges, please go here: https://www.forbes.com/top-colleges/



About New Jersey Institute of Technology

One of only 35 polytechnic universities in the United States, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is an R1 (most elite) Carnegie Classification research university that offers more than 125 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and spurs economic growth while preparing students to become leaders in the technology-dependent economy of the 21st century. NJIT is a catalyst for applied research and innovation that improves lives and fosters economic growth. Ranked No. 14 in the nation on Money's Best Colleges list and No. 1 in the U.S. by Forbes for the upward economic mobility of its lowest-income students, NJIT also stands among the top 100 colleges and universities nationally for the mid-career earnings of its graduates, according to PayScale.com. NJIT is ranked No. 33 nationally by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College and is rated among the top 50 public colleges and universities nationwide by U.S. News & World Report.

