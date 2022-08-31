NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Peloton Interactive, Inc ("Peloton" or the "Company") PTON.



If you are an investor of Peloton and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003 or our toll free number 1-800-290-1952.

On August 29, 2022, after the market closed, Peloton disclosed in a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that it will be unable to timely file its annual report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. Peloton further stated that the Company "requires additional time to permit completion of the accounting and disclosures related to the measurement of the Registrant's fourth quarter long-lived asset impairment charges associated with the Registrant's recent announcement to exit its last mile warehouses, including management's assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as it relates to its accounts and disclosures related to these strategic business developments. . . ."

Following this news, Peloton's stock price fell $0.89 per share, about 8.5%, to close at $9.58 per share on August 30, 2022, the first trading day following the news.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com .

