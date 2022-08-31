TROY, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. VPER, an international leader in the LED Street Lights products and integrated Smart Cities systems and solutions markets, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a JV agreement and future U.S. manufacturing agreement with EarthWind, LLC., a Delray Beach, Florida based engineering and wind turbines / renewable energy systems designer and manufacturer; Gr8 Seas Holdings, Inc., a Sheradin, Illinois based renewable and green energy development company and SC General Turbo SA a Romania, Bucharest based company with more than 45 years proficiency in the production of complex energy systems.



The agreement will allow Viper Networks and its strategic partners to develop turn key renewable energy solutions ranging from 1KW to GW of combined technologies for wind turbines, solar fields and magnetic generation drives. The JV partners will deploy the first test site of pure renewable energy production in Leland, Illinois, to include 2 twin wind turbines of 250KW each. The showcase will demonstrate the capability of a base load of renewable energy system for their customers.

The JV partners are evaluating different sites for the future U.S. manufacturing location of wind turbines and related systems to accommodate best practices in the U.S. and distribution efficiencies for international customers. The wind turbines are uniquely designed for different industries and customers such as the maritime market ranging from small boats to large ships, and to commercial and utilities scale power generation.

Mr. Farid Shouekani, Viper Networks CEO and President, commented: "By working closely with our strategic investment partners, we should be able to start manufacturing in the U.S within six months. The extraordinary team of professionals at EarthWind Technologies, General Turbo, Viper Networks and Gr8 Seas hold the promise of delivering unapparelled products and solutions capable of generating major industry growth throughout the green energy sector for decades to come."

Mr. Norman Docteroff, EarthWind Technologies, LLC President, commented: "As a system engineering, engineering services and project management organization for the generation of power from fossil to renewable energy, we have significant depth in our level of experience within the power generation field. Knowing this, we are certainly excited to be working with some of the top professionals at Viper Networks and other joint venture partners for any U.S.-based projects and major power plant solutions worldwide."

ABOUT EARTHWIND TECHNOLOGIES, LLC.

EarthWind Technologies, LLC ( https://earthwindllc.com ), is an engineering company based in Florida, USA. They design and build wind turbines, gas turbines, steam turbines, diesel generators, natural gas generators, boilers, co-generation plants, Independent Power Production (IPP), solar and related equipment as well as common industrial machinery for various industries.

ABOUT GR8 SEAS HOLDINGS, INC.

Gr8 Seas Holdings Inc., USA (www.gr8group.co) is a global suite of companies specializing in Green Energy technologies, (Magnetic Drive Technologies) EV batteries and power storage systems, Smart City / IoT Technology development, Commodities / Oil and Gas trading, turnkey infrastructure projects, and Real Estate Development.

ABOUT GENERAL TURBO SA

GENERAL TURBO SA (www.generalturbo.ro), headquartered in Bucharest, Romania, is the main producer of energy equipment in Romania and provider of complete services related to the basic activity. Equally, the GENERAL TURBO company has expanded its presence in foreign markets, winning its place within a competitive, demanding and constantly changing market.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include any statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.

Investor Relations/Media Contact: SAG Equity IR Group, Greater Orlando / 407.444.5959