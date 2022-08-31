ñol

Certara to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

by Globe Newswire
August 31, 2022 8:00 AM | 1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. CERT, a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
 Date and Time: Tuesday, September 13 at 11:45 a.m. ET
  
Baird Global Healthcare Conference
 Date and Time: Wednesday, September 14 at 12:15 p.m. ET

Live webcasts for each of the conferences will be available on Certara's investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com


