ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Spexis announces presentation of half-year 2022 financial results and participation at upcoming industry and investor events in September

by Globe Newswire
August 31, 2022 1:30 AM | 3 min read

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spexis AG SPEX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the Company will hold a live call and webcast to discuss its half-year 2022 financial results and provide a business update on September 6, 2022, 8am ET / 2pm CET.

To participate, please use the following numbers:
France:+33 (0)1 70 730 3 39
Germany:+49 (0)69 22222 5197
Italy:+39 0200638217
Switzerland:+41 (0)44 580 7279
United Kingdom:+44 (0)330 165 4012
United States:+1 646-828-8073

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. When asked, please provide the name of the event – "Spexis H1 2022 Financial Results and Business Update" – and the following confirmation code: 7688870.

The presentation will also be available via webcast:

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website in the Investor Relations – Calendar section here or via the above link.

In addition, management will participate at the following events in September:

  • German Fall Conference (Herbstkonferenz)
    September 5-6, 2022, Frankfurt, Germany
    Stephan Wehselau, COO, will give a company presentation on September 6th at 10:45 AM CET and will also meet with investors.
  • BioPharm America
    September 28-29, 2022, Boston, U.S. (in-person) & October 4-5, 2022 (virtual)
    Dr. Wager will participate in this partnering event. Anyone interested in speaking with the company is invited to request a meeting via the PARTNERINGONE® platform.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@spexisbio.com

Raimund Gabriel
MC Services
spexis@mc-services.eu
Ph: +49 89 210 228 0		For Media:

Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch

Dr. Brigitte Keller/Laurie Doyle
MC Services
spexis@mc-services.eu
Europe: +49 89 210 228 0
U.S.: +1 339 832 0752

About Spexis
Spexis SPEX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. For further information, please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis' results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases