SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Peloton Interactive, Inc. - PTON

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or the "Company") PTON. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Peloton and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 29, 2022, post-market, Peloton disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it will be unable to timely file its annual report for the year ended June 30, 2022. Specifically, Peloton stated that it requires additional time to permit completion of the accounting and disclosures related to the measurement of the FQ4's long-lived asset impairment charges associated with the recent announcement to exit its last mile warehouses, including management's assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as it relates to its accounts and disclosures related to these strategic business developments.

On this news, Peloton's stock price fell $0.89 per share, or 8.5%, to close at $9.58 per share on August 30, 2022.

