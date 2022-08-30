LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . BL today announced that BlackLine's management team will participate in the following investor conference:

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Tuesday, Sept 13th, 2022

Presentation time: 12:00 PM PDT

The presentation will be available on BlackLine's investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine BL because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,000 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA

Matt.Humphries@blackline.com