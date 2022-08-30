SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. AUGX, Augmedix, Inc. AUGX, a leading provider of automated medical documentation and data services, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming hybrid H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held virtually and in-person in New York.



Dates: Monday, September 12 to Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Format: Presentation available on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

1x1 Meetings: Hosting in-person and virtually on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Interested parties may access the webcast recording on the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at: https://ir.augmedix.com.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. AUGX provides automated medical documentation and data services to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments, and telemedicine nationwide. The company's Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into timely and comprehensive medical notes and performs a suite of related data services. These services relieve physicians of administrative burdens to enable more time for patient care. Augmedix's proprietary platform uses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing and clinical datasets to capture the ambient visit conversation and generate a structured medical note. The structured medical note data is then used to deliver additional data services. Quality is assured by trained medical documentation specialists. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

