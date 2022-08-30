ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Eton Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

by Globe Newswire
August 30, 2022 4:05 PM | 1 min read

DEER PARK, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals ("Eton" or "the Company") ETON, an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that Sean Brynjelsen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference as follows:    

Date:Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Time:1:30PM ET
Webcast: Click Here

The webcast will be accessible via the Company's website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/ the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

Eton will be participating in 1x1 meetings, which can be requested via H.C. Wainwright.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently commercializes ALKINDI SPRINKLE® and Carglumic Acid tablets and has two additional rare disease products under development, dehydrated alcohol injection and the ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. In addition, the Company is entitled to receive milestone payments or royalties on seven different products.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases