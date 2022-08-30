ñol

Varonis to Present at September Investor Conferences

by Globe Newswire
August 30, 2022 4:05 PM | 2 min read

NEW YORK,, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. VRNS, a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

  • Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference, September 7 – 9, in New York City. The presentation is scheduled for September 8 at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference, September 12 – 14, in Nashville, Tennessee. The presentation is scheduled for September 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

The audio presentations will be webcast live and available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis' website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases, including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection, and response. Founded in 2005, Varonis has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.


Investor Relations Contact:
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
pr@varonis.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases