2022 Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship Winners

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor®, a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises Inc., announces its 2022 scholarship recipients. The scholarship program annually grants 10 awards of $1,000 to qualifying students with hemophilia who can best demonstrate scholastic achievement, community service and financial need.

Congratulations to our 2022 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients:

Andrew Morrison

Blake Skipworth

Caitlyn Myers

Christopher Ambrosio

Eliana Horowitz

James Cosman

Lily Tignor

Nathan Stone

Nicholas Leach

Rebecca Cox

The scholarship was created to honor the memory of 5-year-old Eric Dostie, a boy with hemophilia who was tragically murdered on August 27, 1994. Awards will provide financial assistance to students who either have hemophilia or a similar bleeding disorder or who have a family member with a bleeding disorder. Students must be citizens of the United States and enrolled full-time in an accredited two- or four-year college program.

Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises, said, "It is enlightening to read about the aspirations of each of these young people. I congratulate all of them and pray that, in Eric's honor, this scholarship gives them the motivation to achieve their educational goals."

As part of the application process, applicants submitted an essay describing how their education will be used to serve humankind and encourage self-improvement and enrichment.

Applications for the 2023 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship will open in November 2022. Visit the Nufactor Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship website to learn more about the program.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises Inc., the largest and most trusted specialty pharmaceutical distributor. Established in 1995, Nufactor offers safe, convenient, and reliable home infusion solutions for patients receiving immunoglobulin, antihemophilic factor, and infliximab. Nufactor has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® and URAC's Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation.

Please visit www.Nufactor.com as well as LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook and YouTube for more information about the company.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor specializing in plasma products, rare and orphan drugs, and vaccines. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to leading specialty infusion pharmacy Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions.

Please visit www.FFFEnterprises.com, as well as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for more information about the company.

