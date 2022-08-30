Ivans Announces The 2022 Spark Awards Winners

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced the 2022 Ivans Spark Awards recipients. Replacing the Digital Insurer Program, the Ivans Spark Awards are given to companies who are sparking digital connectivity by using technology to support the growth of their agency partners across the policy lifecycle – from marketing, to quoting, to servicing and renewals.

Carriers can qualify in Commercial Lines and/or Personal Lines and only one company can be recognized for the MGA Spark award. This year, 18 carriers were awarded Gold Spark Awards and the MGA Spark recognition was awarded to Coterie. More information on becoming an Ivans Spark Awards recipient and the full list of 2022 Gold and Silver winners can be viewed here.

"This year's Spark Award class has a great group of companies that are really pushing the industry forward, and I am stoked to recognize them," said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. "So many outstanding organizations are truly paving the way in using technology to support independent agents' needs for digital connectivity, and we are proud to be at the center of this intersection of insurance and technology to be drivers in this movement."

The Ivans logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 34,000 agents and 450 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day's work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

Lauren Malcolm Ivans 678-438-5093 lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com