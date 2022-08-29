Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



On August 29, 2022, Azure announced the resignation of its CEO, less than two months after his appointment. The Company also disclosed that it had "received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries." During the Company's review of these allegations, Azure "discovered deviations from safety and quality norms" and "also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees."

On this news, Azure's stock fell as much as 46% during intraday trading on August 29, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

