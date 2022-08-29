Sonoco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco SON, one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, today announced upcoming investor events:
- Bank of America Sustainability Conference on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The Sonoco Head of ESG/Sustainability will provide a presentation at 9:30 AM ET. Interested investors should contact their Bank of America representative to secure presentation access.
- Bank of America Investor Road Trip on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Sonoco will host investors at our Elk Grove facility for an operations tour and discussions with management at 2:15 PM ET.
- Sonoco 3rd Quarter Earnings Call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. This change reflects alignment to our revised earnings release schedule. Under this new plan, Sonoco will issue earnings in the fifth week after the quarter end for all quarters except year end results, which will be issued in the sixth week after the quarter end. Also beginning in November, the earnings press release and management presentation will be released after the market closes the day before the planned earnings conference call.
- Global Baird Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2022. Sonoco management will be presenting and the presentation will be available on the events page of investor.sonoco.com. Sonoco management will also be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Baird representative to secure a meeting time.
- NYSE Industrials Virtual Investor Access Day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Sonoco management will be available to meet with one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact Linda Woodard at the NYSE to secure a meeting time.
- Citi 2022 Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Sonoco management will be presenting and the presentation will be available on the events page of investor.sonoco.com. Sonoco management will also be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Citi representative to secure a meeting time.
- In 2023, Sonoco plans to announce the timing of its next Investor Day event.
About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco SON is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With net sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 32 countries serving some of the world's best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth-consecutive year. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.
Contact: Lisa Weeks 843-383-7524 lisa.weeks@sonoco.com
