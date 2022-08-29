Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Humanigen, Inc. (HEGN)

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Humanigen, Inc. ("Humanigen" or the "Company") HEGN in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Humanigen common stock between May 28, 2021 and July 12, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").
The Complaint allege that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) lenzilumab was less effective in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients than defendants had represented; (2) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was unlikely to approve the lenzilumab Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") and the ACTIV-5/BET-B study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint; (3) accordingly, lenzilumab's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Humanigen should contact the Firm prior to the October 25, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.
Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.