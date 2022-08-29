HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding Awarded DDG 1002 Combat Systems Availability Contract

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global defense and technologies partner HII HII announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy to begin the combat systems availability for the Zumwalt-class destroyer, Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002). During this availability, Ingalls will complete the installation, activation and testing of the combat systems to ensure a fully functional system is ready to operate in the Navy fleet, as part of the Navy's phased delivery approach.
"HII is excited to support our Navy colleagues in bringing this new capability to the fleet," Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. "As a dedicated partner in the construction and system activation of Navy destroyers, Ingalls is eager to leverage our shipbuilders' expertise and modernized facilities in supporting the Navy's future generation systems and platforms."
The $41.6 million cost-incentive-fee contract allows Ingalls to begin program management, labor, materials, and facilities to accomplish industrial efforts and fleet industrial efforts to support the ship's combat system.
The DDG 1002 features a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, wave-piercing tumblehome hull, stealth design and is equipped with the most advanced warfighting technology and weaponry. This ship will be capable of performing a range of deterrence, power projection, sea control, and command and control missions while allowing Navy to evolve with new systems and missions.
About HII
HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America's largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's skilled workforce is 44,000 strong.
