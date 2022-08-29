Navitas Pure-Play, Next-Gen Semi Growth Highlighted at Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS, the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced participation in Deutsche Bank's 2022 Technology Conference in Las Vegas, from August 31st - September 1st, 2022.
The conference is being held at the Encore at Wynn, 3131 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas. Navitas' co-founder and CEO, Gene Sheridan, and CFO, Ron Shelton will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 am (Pacific) on Thursday, September 1st. To participate in the fire-side chat, and to arrange one-on-one meetings with Navitas, please contact Donna Lichvar at db.techschedules@db.com. A recording will be available on the Navitas IR website https://ir.navitassemi.com/ after the event.
About Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank DB is a leading provider of financial services to agencies, corporations, governments, private individuals and institutions in the Americas. Having first established a presence in the Americas in the 19th century, the bank began independent operations in the US in 1978, opening its first North American branch in New York City. In October 2001, Deutsche Bank was the first German bank to list on the NYSE and one of the largest foreign-based employers in New York City.
About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry's first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.
Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.
Contact Information
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
ir@navitassemi.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/745053d7-c2fd-4530-bb67-ec1cd1fcfb04
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.