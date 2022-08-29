Proactive headlines including CO2 GRO, Southern Silver Exploration, Cloud DX, Tartisan Nickel, Vox Royaly, Hapbee Technologies

New York, NY, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- CO2 GRO says it is on track to hit contracted sales target of $1.5M to $2.5M click here
- Southern Silver Exploration reveals positive PEA results for its Cerro Las Minitas project in Mexico click here
- Cloud Dx reports second quarter 2022 results showing strong growth in new commercial contracts and product revenue click here
- Tartisan Nickel files preliminary economic assessment of the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario click here
- Vox Royalty primed for growth as it adds new royalties to its portfolio of ‘under the radar' third-party royalties click here
- Hapbee Technologies launches redesigned and upgraded digital wellness platform Hapbee 2.0 click here
- Honda Motor and LG Energy Solution say they will set up a new lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the US click here
- Benchmark Metals adds two new independent directors to its board; enhances governance framework click here
- Doubleview Gold commissions maiden resource estimate for its HAT deposit in British Columbia click here
- Think Research reports 80% year-over-year surge in 2Q revenue click here
- Lingo Media highlights increased engagement and expansion to sales pipeline in 2Q results click here
- Jushi Holdings sees 2Q revenue surge 52% to US$72.8M on Nevada and California retail expansion click here
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals announces FDA approval of IND for CTLA-4 antibody YH001 for treating sarcoma in combination with envafolimab click here
- Royal Fox Gold reports assay results for Fennec Fox Zone and Fault Zone from 2022 drill campaign at Philibert gold deposit click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works updates on initial exploration work at five properties click here
- Plurilock Security completes previously announced acquisition of certain assets of CloudCodes Software; posts Q2 results click here
- Adastra reports record results for Q2 and H1 2022 click here
- Zinc8 Energy Solutions ends second quarter with working capital balance of $4.5 million click here
- Mountain Boy Minerals closes non-brokered private placements for flow-through and non-flow-through units click here
- American Eagle Gold says it has fully exited Nevada with the termination of the Cerros Rojos agreement click here
- Royal Helium enters long-term agreement with a major North American space launch company for the supply of helium click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
