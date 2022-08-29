Appian to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian APPN announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences.
- Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 12:15 p.m., Eastern Time.
- Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time.
The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "News and Events " section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.
About Appian
Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com.
Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
sri.anantha@appian.com
Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
ben.farrell@appian.com
Source: Appian Corporation
