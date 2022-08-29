Azure Power Global Limited Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Azure Power

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure Power" or the "Company") AZRE.
If you are an investor of Azure Power and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003 or our toll free number 1-800-290-1952.
On August 29, 2022, Azure Power announced the surprise resignation of the Company's CEO, Harsh Shah, who only joined the Company about two months earlier on July 1, 2022.
On August 29, 2022, the Company also disclosed that it had received a whistleblower complaint in May "alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries." Further, the Company disclosed that "[a]s part of the Company's review of these allegations, it discovered deviations from safety and quality norms, and it has implemented mechanisms to remediate them and in so doing strengthen safety and quality protocols" and that "Azure's Audit Committee, with the assistance of legal counsel and forensic accounting support, also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees." Additionally, the Company is implementing immediate remedial measures, and Azure is initiating disclosure of the findings to the appropriate authorities.
Following this news, the price of Azure Power shares plummeted by over 42% in morning trading on August 29, 2022.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.
If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:
Pamela A. Mayer
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com
Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax: (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.